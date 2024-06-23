Unsung heroes unveil Sheffield Wednesday's new home kit

Sheffield Wednesday's 2024/25 home shirt | SWFC

Sheffield Wednesday used workers behind the scenes to help launch their new home kit for 2024/5

Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled their new kit for the 2024/25 season, with club employees rather than players showing off the new strip.

Still with Italian firm Macron, the slightly thinner blue stripes have a zig-zag effect running through them, while the neck had a grandad-style collar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...