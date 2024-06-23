Unsung heroes unveil Sheffield Wednesday's new home kit

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 16:56 BST
Sheffield Wednesday's 2024/25 home shirtSheffield Wednesday's 2024/25 home shirt
Sheffield Wednesday's 2024/25 home shirt | SWFC
Sheffield Wednesday used workers behind the scenes to help launch their new home kit for 2024/5

Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled their new kit for the 2024/25 season, with club employees rather than players showing off the new strip.

Still with Italian firm Macron, the slightly thinner blue stripes have a zig-zag effect running through them, while the neck had a grandad-style collar.

Those behind the scenes whose hard work often goes unnoticed helped model the new shirts, including beloved kitman John Murray, who narrated the social media post signaling the launch of the strip which will maintain the WAWAW insignia on the back.

