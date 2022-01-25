The Star reported on Monday that the 20-year-old was closing in on a move to Hillsborough as he sought a reunion with his former Doncaster Rovers manager, Darren Moore, and it now appears that things have taken a step closer to being agreed.

It’s understood that the terms of John-Jules’ loan switch have now been agreed with his parent club, The Gunners, and that there are now just a few finer details to be ironed out before everything can be finalised.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If all goes well, TJJ will be able to get a few days of training with his new teammates in the build-up to the big game against Ipswich Town in S6 on Saturday afternoon.

John-Jules has got six goals and three assists in two loan spells in League One with Rovers and Lincoln City, with his most productive spell coming during his time being utilised as a centre forward rather than out wide.

Wednesday’s first signing of the window was completed last week as they snapped up Jordan Storey on loan from Preston North End, and John-Jules is set to become their seventh loanee if the deal does get finalised in the next day or so.

Moore’s side return to Hillsborough on Saturday at 3pm as they look to get back to winning ways after the disappoint defeat to Oxford United last weekend – with three points a must if they’re to make sure they don’t fall away from the Play-Off chasing pack.