The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season in the National League with Grimsby Town, and after impressing for the Mariners it was decided that he deserved a new contract with the Owls and the chance to try his luck further up the football pyramid.

Now, following his debut over the weekend, the midfielder has revealed that he sat down with Darren Moore after his return from Grimsby for a ‘good chat’ about his future.

Speaking to the club after sealing a move to Boundary Park, Hunt said, “Wednesday are my boyhood club and I always want to play here, that’s still my end goal… When I came back from Grimsby I sat down with the manager and had a good chat with him.

“He was really pleased with how I was progressing and wanted me to keep getting more game time and when a loan opportunity came in from League Two, the gaffer said it was a no-brainer.

“It's a step up and another chance for me to challenge myself. I’m buzzing to be at Oldham, it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to facing head on.”

Hunt will work under Wednesday legend, John Sheridan, at Oldham after he was appointed as their head coach for the rest of the season, and he’ll be hoping to pick up a few tips from ‘Shez’ as he looks to gain the sort of experience that will set him up to push for a Wednesday place next season.