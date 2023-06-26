Death, taxes, Sheffield Wednesday selling out away allocations. It’s that time of the year again and Owls fans are looking forward to entering the new season as a Championship club once again.

But first comes pre-season, leg-stretching run-outs at non-league venues under summer sunshine designed to prepare the players’ bodies and minds ahead of the new campaign.

So far Wednesday have three full pre-season fixtures locked and loaded, away trips to York City, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers on July 8, July 11 and July 25 respectively. A trip abroad seems likely, though details remain unconfirmed.

It all leads into a season opener on Friday August 4, a home clash against newly-relegated Southampton.

And after confirmation from the Club that the trip to David Stockdale’s York had sold out, attention turned to the handful of tickets remaining at Chesterfield.

The match will double as a testimonial for Owls’ 2005 promotion hero Drew Talbot and as of Monday lunchtime is only a couple of hundred tickets away from an away end sell-out.