Sheffield Wednesday cult hero submits manager application as Owls hunt continues

Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Benito Carbone, is one of the many managers that have submitted their application to the club this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday favourite Benito Carbone.

The Owls are currently on the hunt for Darren Moore’s replacement following the surprise decision to part ways last week, and a whole host of different names have been linked with the vacant post at Hillsborough.

It’s understood that heading into the weekend Dejphon Chansiri and his recruitment team were still in the shortlist phase of the hiring process, and The Star understands that one name who was put forward to them was Carbone – who has spoken previously of his desire to one day manage at his old club.

The former Pavia head coach, who has also spent time with Azerbaijan’s national team, is on the lookout for the next chapter in his managerial career, however it remains to be seen who will ultimately make it onto Chansiri’s shortlist as he looks to make an appointment before the end of the month when the players return for preseason.

Other managers such as Vitor Campelos and Giuseppe Iachini have been linked with the post, but the Owls owner has insisted that he won’t be hasty in making a decision, saying, “This appointment will not be rushed. It is all about getting the right manager for our club, whether that is from the UK or overseas or anywhere in the world…