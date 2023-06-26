Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, says if they don’t want another promotion then they ‘may as well have stayed in League One’.

ON THE UP: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri celebrates with his players and the League One play-off final trophy after seeing his team defeat Barnsley at Wembley Stadium to secure promotion back to the Championship Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

Chansiri spoke last week of his desire to see the club challenge for the play-offs in the Championship following their promotion at the end of last season, but he also spoke of how they needed to make sure they stayed within the frameworks of Financial Fair Play, asking fans for help regarding club revenue.

In an article clarifying some of his points from the five-hour fans’ forum last week, he said, “What is certain is that we cannot inject a lot of money into year one, then more into year two and so on in the Championship, that is when it can create problems with FFP in the Championship... We must have ambition while staying in the framework of FFP. I have ambition, we all have ambition, we all want to get to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we do not have ambition then then there is no point in getting promoted. Now we are promoted, we must have ambition, which is why my aim is to get promoted again, or we may as well have stayed in League One.

“But I cannot do it by myself because of FFP, we need to drive every revenue possible across every area to make the club sustainable whilst keeping the ambition alive to reach the Premier League.”

He also went on to add, “I will continue to do the best I can for Sheffield Wednesday and all I can ask is that our loyal fans do the same, together as one. We will start the season with a new manager, we will have new players to join our squad and I am looking forward to another exciting season.”