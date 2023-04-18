News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday make two changes as academy trio make the Owls bench v Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday have made two changes to their starting XI as they go up against Bristol Rovers this evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:58 BST

The Owls take on the Gas this evening in what is now a must-win encounter at the Memorial Stadium, and Darren Moore has brought Michael Smith back into the XI to try and aid their efforts up front, while Dominic Iorfa returns as right-sided centre back with Liam Palmer heading into the right wingback role.

Meanwhile, former Wednesday loanee, Lewis Gibson, starts as captain for the hosts in Bristol as they look to keep up a fine form against the top seven that has seen them avoid defeat to all five of them that they’ve played at home this season.

Here’s how the two are lining up:

