Darren Moore reacts to latest Sheffield Wednesday injury concern as defender limps off

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Akin Famewo, got his first goal for the club on Tuesday night, but wasn’t able to finish the game.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:16 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 22:58 BST

The centre back played a big part in the Owls’ going into half time with a 2-0 lead at the Memorial Stadium, scoring the second goal after Barry Bannan had opened the scoring – and Wednesday were looking steady after an opening 45 that saw them go into the break with a comfortable lead.

A nightmare opening five minutes in the second half saw Wednesday concede within seconds, and then things got worse as Famewo stayed down midway into his own half – it automatically didn’t look good.

Read More
Watch Wednesday’s goals as Bannan and Famewo give them hope in Bristol
Wednesday’s medical team came on to offer treatment, but it was decided that he couldn’t continue. The defender was then replaced by Tyreeq Bakinson and it looks like he’ll be the latest name added to the club’s already lengthy injury list.

“Hopefully it’s just tightness and fatigue,” Moore said after the game. “Because he’s played a lot of football in a short space of time, so we’re hoping it’s tightness and fatigue yeah. We’ll assess him over the next 24 hours, but we’re hopeful. Credit to him for getting his first goal, and you’ve seen how much it meant to him. It was a special moment for him…

"I think it was around his groin area, but when he came off I was concentrating on the game… Until I see him and get hold of him I won’t know, but I thought he was solid tonight. I thought he was gritty and determined – and I thought he played his part with the rest of them.”

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday against Exeter City.

Akin Famewo had to leave the field injured in the second half for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)Akin Famewo had to leave the field injured in the second half for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
MORE: Watch Wednesday and Rovers fans pay tribute to Owls and Gas legend

