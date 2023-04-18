First half goals by Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo could hardly have been more different in nature – Bannan composed and clinical in his finish of Lee Gregory’s lay-off before Famewo hooked home a goalmouth scramble – set up the Owls well on the way to a win.
Moore admitted another defensive lapse was a source of frustration as Aaron Collins grabbed one back for the home side, who threw everything at the Owls in what was a white-knuckle last 20 minutes.
Scenes at the final whistle showed a set of players relieved and together after their body language was questioned in defeat at Burton Albion on Saturday.
“It was a hard-fought victory,” said a satisfied Moore. “We knew it was tough here, when you look at Bristol Rovers, we looked at the top six in the division and I think there’s only one that have won here. It’s a tough place to come.
“We had 24 hours to work towards here from Saturday, but we got over the line tonight. It was about coming here, being strong and resolute, doing our work off the ball. We knew there would be one or two chances tonight and we took them.
“Baz’s was an excellent finish and it set us on the way and gave us a platform. Once we scored that it gave us confidence if you look at the balance of the play, aside from a small lapse in concentration at the start of the second-half, despite them huffing and puffing, 40 yards from our goal we did our jobs.
“I don’t remember them having too many clear-cut chances, so credit to the players.”
The situation elsewhere was looking near-perfect for Wednesday well into the evening, though late goals for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town kept the Owls in third.
Moore made clear he was unaware of the nature of their victories but typically retained a laser focus on the job in hand – reiterating his long-held stance that the season will go right to the very end.