Josh Windass addresses Sheffield Wednesday goal return – makes honest assessment

The Owls forward played the full 90 minutes as Darren Moore’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol Rovers on Wednesday night, a result that saw them finish the evening five points adrift of the automatic places in League One.

But while the table doesn’t look ideal for Wednesday right now, and Windass admitted that it felt like another defeat – their run of just one defeat in nine games is something that they can continue to build on.

Speaking to The Star, he said, “I genuinely don’t look at the table until there are six or seven weeks left. Obviously you know if you’re 15 points off the top, but there’s a long, long way to go.

“There’s Christmas and the notorious January period that everybody knows it tough.

“Teams are going to drop points, and we just hope that we don’t drop as many as others and we can keep winning and keep doing well.

“The bigger picture is that we’re not losing much - it’s one defeat in nine - it’s a decent run.

Josh Windass is confident he can get back scoring for Sheffield Wednesday.

“But when you play for a club like this, you draw a game and - as you can tell by my emotions - you feel like you’ve been beat.”

Windass also spoke about his personal goal return, which he isn’t happy with after scoring only twice since the start of September, however he’s confident that he’ll add to his tally soon enough.

He went on to say, “I’m always in the places to score, with my movement and the spaces behind me I’m getting chances… I’m not missing tap-ins.

“Last year when I played, and in the Championship season, everything I hit went in. Obviously this season I’ve got four goals and I expected to have more - it is what it is though, and I’m just going to try and get as many as I can and keep being positive.”