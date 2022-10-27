Sheffield Wednesday to be without summer signing for Burton Albion clash this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Michael Ihiekwe for their clash against Burton Albion this weekend at Hillsborough. The summer recruit has accumulated five yellow cards so far this season and will now have to sit out for a game.

Darren Moore’s side will be looking to bounce back from their draw against Bristol Rovers last night with a victory over the Brewers. Dino Maamria’s side make the trip up to South Yorkshire on Saturday sat in 23rd place in the table having won only three games out of their opening 16.

Sheffield Wednesday story so far

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign Ihiewe on a free transfer over the summer to bolster their defensive department. His contract at Rotherham United expired at the end of last season following their promotion from League One and he opted to leave for a fresh challenge.

The former Wolves and Tranmere Rovers man has since made 18 appearances in all competitions for his new club, 16 of which have come in the league. However, he will have to watch from the stands for the upcoming match as he serves his suspension with Moore having an additional selection woe to think about now.