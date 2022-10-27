Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Ihiekwe picked up a booking yesterday against Bristol Rovers after a foul on attacker Aaron Collins and was arguably fortunate not to have been sent off. The Owls ended up drawing 1-1 with the Pirates at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s side took the lead on 45 minutes through striker Michael Smith’s goal before Middlesbrough loan man Josh Coburn equalised after the interval for the visitors in front of the away end. The game was televised live on Sky Sports and speaking at half-time, pundits Clinton Morrison and Aaron McLean had their say on Ihiekwe’s yellow card:

Morrison: “You know why it is not a red card? It is because of where it happened, just on the half-way line. (Mark) McGuinness has done him a big favour. Do I think that McGuinness would have caught up with (Aaron) Collins? Maybe not, but that is how the referee sees it.

“I think the touch is a red card! It’s a terrible touch. I think the referee should have sent him off for that! I think the referee made the right decision (to not send off Ihiekwe).”

McLean added: “Joey Barton will be saying to him now ‘go on play on him’. He’s got the beating of him, he’s done it twice already. You’re spot on. If McGuinness isn’t on the cover there then it is three games (Ihiekwe) he misses.

“He already misses one game because of the fifth yellow card. For an experienced player it’s really, really poor defending and they are lucky to have got away with it.”

Sheffield Wednesday were frustrated not to have won the game against the Pirates but have a good opportunity to bounce back this weekend against 23rd place Burton Albion. The Brewers go into the game having won just three times all season.

