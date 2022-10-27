Sheffield Wednesday are back on home soil for the second time this week as Burton Albion pay a visit to Hillsborough. The Owls are in good form of late, and a win against Burton is needed to keep the pressure on the top two.

Wednesday are unbeaten in their last four and have won three of their last six matches. In their most recent match, Darren Moore’s side drew 1-1 against mid-table side Bristol Rovers.

The home form has been strong for the Owls this season, with only Barnsley leaving Hillsborough with all three points so far in the campaign. Fans will be hoping for this run to continue on Saturday afternoon.

Burton Albion are in poor form this season, having won just three of their 16 league games so far this season. Last time out the Brewers lost 2-1 away at Bolton Wanderers.

Here’s what you need to know about the match, including when it kicks off and how you can keep tabs on proceedings at Hillsborough.

When do Sheffield Wednesday play Burton Albion?

Burton Albion visit Hillsborough on Saturday (October 29) - this match kicks off at 3pm.

How to get tickets

There’s still time to grab tickets to watch the action live at Hillsborough on Wednesday night through the official Sheffield Wednesday website . Tickets can be purchased from £24 for adults in areas all around the stadium.

Is the match on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday v Burton Albion has been selected for a 3pm kick-off time on Saturday October 29 and so it won’t be shown live on UK television. This is to comply with the ‘blackout’ regulation on televised coverage between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on a Saturday. Under the rules, broadcasting rights are restricted for clubs in the UK, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man. Not all is lost though, as highlights will be available for Sky Sports subscribers on the Sky Sports app around 15-30 minutes after the final whistle.

