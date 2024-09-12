Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms talks with free agents - but reveals complexities

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping a close eye on the free agent market for the possibility new additions - but it’s not proving easy.

Danny Röhl has intimated to The Star that Sheffield Wednesday have held discussions over the possibility of adding to their squad via the free agent market, though it seems unlikely at this stage that any new faces will be arriving any time soon.

The Owls were known to be interested in adding to their squad beyond the loan addition of Shea Charles as they entered the last week of the summer transfer window, though only players who would make a definite impact on the first 11 were being considered. Loan deals could have been done had circumstances fallen their way, Röhl said, but it seems things didn’t as Charles remained the final addition of a whirlwind summer.

Rules allow clubs to add free agents to their squad outside the confines of the window, a route Wednesday have taken in the past. Though Wednesday have been active in talking to out-of-contract players since the turn of the month, a deal can only be done if it is agreeable to all parties, of course.

Röhl said: “We look in this market, but for example you look at some players that could maybe be interesting and helpful for one season, but the demanding from the agents or the players is we don't do short term, it must be long term. Then you sign a player now for the long term project where you think it makes sense to invest, if you say no because a player wants the long-term and security a little bit, then you don't come to an agreement.

“Maybe it looks sometimes easier from the outside to think 'Oh he is free and he is free'. We have some information, maybe some players are still free but they have different things in their mind what they want to do, maybe change to a different country but they have to wait until the new season starts in that country. We will look to all these pictures and if there is opportunity and it makes sense from both sides, then there is no question mark that we shall do it, but if it is not possible then we will not do it.”

Asked whether they had held discussions with any available players, Röhl said: “Of course. It's not like we sit here and do nothing! We do it, we do our homework, but there is a lot more to it than just bringing a player here, there is a bigger picture and at the moment it could also be helpful to have a smaller group that grow up together and that they go through this situation, then we are stronger than before.”