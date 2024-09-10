Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder excited about 'significant change' for Owls new boy

Shea Charles became the final addition of Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer revamp, arriving on loan from Southampton.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has spoken glowingly on Shea Charles’ decision to join his old club - on loan from another of his old clubs. Jim Magilton played 28 times for the Owls in the late 90s having signed from Southampton - Charles’ parent club.

The Saints youngster arrived at Hillsborough on a season-long loan before the closure of the transfer window amid some excitement from Owls boss Danny Röhl, who suggested it was a sign of strength from the club amid fierce competition from other interested parties. Charles was an eye-catching performer in a disappointing afternoon as Wednesday signed off their pre-international break with defeat at Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magilton, who as a Northern Ireland international midfielder of 52 caps is a predecessor of Charles’, told the BelTel Football Podcast that the youngster’s decision to head out of St Marys in search of regular first team football stands to be a positive one. The 20-year-old played both matches of the Green and White Army’s two matches in the break - a 2-0 win over Luxembourg and a narrow 1-0 defeat in Bulgaria.

“He made the decision to leave Southampton to go and play football at Sheffield Wednesday,” Magilton said. “That is a significant change. Now, we can argue the merits of why he’s not at Southampton and why he isn’t playing in their Premier League team, but it’s important to see why he understands playing regularly heavily helps him and encourages the manager to build around him.

“He has a wonderful range of passing. You can build a team around him, which gives him a real sense of self-importance as well, and I can only see him get better and better. He has dramatically, rapidly improved and he’s improved with other players and has a youthful vigour that is needed at this level.”