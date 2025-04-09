Sheffield Wednesday were pegged back by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night as they drew 2-2 in their latest Championship outing.

The Owls started brilliantly at Ewood Park, going into the break with a healthy two-goal lead thanks to some excellent work from Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama. Rovers weren’t at the races, and a young Wednesday side looked to be on course for another good victory on the road.

However things didn’t go to plan in the second half, and Thyrys Dolan and Yuki Ohashi ultimately got them level - the latter scoring in the final minuts of the encounter.

Danny Röhl admitted to being disappointed with how his side gave away the two goals, but still had positive things to say about the team after another point earned on the road. You can find some of his post-match thoughts in the video below, while all the goals and other highlights can be found at the top of the page...

Over 4,000 Wednesdayites made the trip over to Lancashire for the clash, despite the ongoing issues around the club, and many made their feelings known by holding up flyers in protest against the club’s owner, Dejphon Chansiri. The idea of ‘Support the team, not the regime’ can be seen in it’s most obvious form below:

Meanwhile, for the opposition manager, Valerien Ismael, he was understandably pleased with his team’s fightback... They scored as many in the second half against Wednesday as they had done in the five games previous. Here’s some of what he had to say:

For the rest of the fallout, and more Owls news, we’ve got you covered here:

