Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, felt like the game against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night was a ‘mirror’ of their season.

Wednesday surrendered a 2-0 lead at Ewood Park after taking a strong into the break thanks to Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama, with Thyrys Dolan and Yuki Ohashi getting the goals that got the hosts back level. It was the first time they’d scored two goals in a game since February.

Röhl, who made a number of changes to his side in Lancashire after the defeat to Hull City, compared his team to ‘a boxer’ after they conceded the first goal early in the second half, but still found time to praise them for their attitude despite the disappointment.

“We played some really good football,” he said afterwards. “We were fast, with good transition moments… It was a good first half, but 2-0 is always dangerous - one moment and the home team could be on. They used this.

Tough game for Sheffield Wednesday

“We lost our man at the corner, and then it was a tough game. There were 50/50 duels, we felt a bit like a boxer - we got knocked and tried to stay, but it was hard. I think when you take all of this game it’s a mirror of our season…

“The team invested again. The attitude and mentality was there, there was not a feeling that we play for nothing. You felt that they wanted to win, and they’re now disappointed.”

The result left Wednesday in 13th place in the Championship heading into this weekend’s game against Oxford United, and you get the feeling that there may be more changes to come at Hillsborough when the Owls return to action once again.

