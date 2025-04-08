Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Club captain Barry Bannan was a surprise absentee from Sheffield Wednesday’s line-up and watched on from the sidelines as they gave up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Blackburn Rovers.

The Tuesday evening clash at Ewood Park had seemed to be tucked into Wednesday’s grasp after a dominant first 45 minutes in which Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama gave them an impressive lead. But a turnaround second half saw the home side battle back and sneak a draw in a performance a philosophical Danny Röhl conceded summed up his side’s season in some ways.

A much-changed line-up saw Bannan the headline omission alongside fellow key man Josh Windass. As the game petered on and the Owls lost control after the break, the Scot skipper seemed an obvious replacement to make but didn’t emegre from the dugout. Röhl explained he had suffered an ankle issue in the last few days and despite efforts in the warm-up, was deemed unable to play a part.

Wednesday welcome Oxford United to Hillsborough on Saturday and while they are hopeful of Bannan’s recovery, there’s nothing guaranteed. With vice-captain Liam Palmer not in the matchday squad at Ewood Park, Michael Ihiekwe took on the captain’s armband.

“Let’s see,” Röhl said on whether he expects Bannan to be able to play a part over the weekend. “He tried yesterday, he tried in the warm up. You never know at this stage. I look at my captain and how many games he played without a break, this is outstanding how he always invests and invests. He is not a machine, he is human. I don’t know. Hopefully if he is available.

“We have three days and this is good, to build up with fresh legs and our mindset. My players are hungry for minutes.”

Dominic Iorfa also fell out of the line-up through injury and sat out the matchday squad altogether, while Windass was rested and able to step on from the bench. The draw leaves Wednesday 13th in the Championship table with five matches remaining.