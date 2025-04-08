Goals from Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama had put Wednesday in a great deal of control and Blackburn looked hapless. In a much-changed starting line-up, the big dogs on the bench seemed poised for a second half step-up.
But Rovers fired back to earn a draw with the Owls lacklustre. It was a bizarre evening.
Here are our ratings from Ewood Park.
1. Pierce Charles - 6
Made a fantastic double save as early as the ninth minute, a moment that seemed for the most part to have altered the course of the game. Perhaps would've liked to have done better for the equaliser? Distribution marvellous. | UGC
2. Pol Valentin - 5
Caused some problems early on, weighting one pass through to Valery beautifully in a move only just stamped out. Seemed to tire as the tide turned - one of many on that front - and was lightweight in defending the equaliser. | UGC
3. Yan Valery - 7
Back in the line up to good effect... nodded in the opener to cap a lovely training ground set piece. Strong defensively for the most part - though he was left picking Blackburn's goal apart with Valentin. Off with 20 to go having been put through the wars. | UGC
4. Michael Ihiekwe - 7
Continued his fine form with a decent performance. Headed bricks all evening, made tackles and kept things simple. One of the players who may hold himself responsible for not cutting out the equaliser. | UGC
