'Lightweight' 'Marvellous' - Two 5/10s in ratings from bizarre Sheffield Wednesday draw at Blackburn Rovers

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 8th Apr 2025, 21:47 BST

At half-time of Sheffield Wednesday’s confusing draw at Blackburn Rovers, you’d have got long odds on anything other than a handsome Owls win. The oddities that seem to follow this club around, eh?

Goals from Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama had put Wednesday in a great deal of control and Blackburn looked hapless. In a much-changed starting line-up, the big dogs on the bench seemed poised for a second half step-up.

But Rovers fired back to earn a draw with the Owls lacklustre. It was a bizarre evening.

Here are our ratings from Ewood Park.

Made a fantastic double save as early as the ninth minute, a moment that seemed for the most part to have altered the course of the game. Perhaps would've liked to have done better for the equaliser? Distribution marvellous.

1. Pierce Charles - 6

Made a fantastic double save as early as the ninth minute, a moment that seemed for the most part to have altered the course of the game. Perhaps would've liked to have done better for the equaliser? Distribution marvellous. | UGC

Photo Sales
Caused some problems early on, weighting one pass through to Valery beautifully in a move only just stamped out. Seemed to tire as the tide turned - one of many on that front - and was lightweight in defending the equaliser.

2. Pol Valentin - 5

Caused some problems early on, weighting one pass through to Valery beautifully in a move only just stamped out. Seemed to tire as the tide turned - one of many on that front - and was lightweight in defending the equaliser. | UGC

Photo Sales
Back in the line up to good effect... nodded in the opener to cap a lovely training ground set piece. Strong defensively for the most part - though he was left picking Blackburn's goal apart with Valentin. Off with 20 to go having been put through the wars.

3. Yan Valery - 7

Back in the line up to good effect... nodded in the opener to cap a lovely training ground set piece. Strong defensively for the most part - though he was left picking Blackburn's goal apart with Valentin. Off with 20 to go having been put through the wars. | UGC

Photo Sales
Continued his fine form with a decent performance. Headed bricks all evening, made tackles and kept things simple. One of the players who may hold himself responsible for not cutting out the equaliser.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

Continued his fine form with a decent performance. Headed bricks all evening, made tackles and kept things simple. One of the players who may hold himself responsible for not cutting out the equaliser. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice