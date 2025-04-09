Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl’s line-up for Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers took many by surprise, with a handful of key players sitting out.

The game finished 2-2 in a bizarre clash in which Wednesday had full control running into half-time with a two-goal lead. The tide turned after Tyrhys Dolan’s headed effort brought the home side back into it on 51 minutes and after an 85th-minute equaliser, it was the Owls who were most grateful of the point come the final whistle.

Key men Barry Bannan and Josh Windass both missed out on starting spots to some surprise, with Owls boss Röhl later explaining his captain had suffered a minor ankle knock and despite best efforts was not able to play. Another surprise omission was that of Dominic Iorfa, who missed out on the matchday squad altogether.

Speaking to The Star Röhl explained that the defender, who has had a frustrating second half of the campaign having missed out on nearly two months of football earlier this year, had to be monitored heading into the trip to Ewood Park due to hamstring concerns.

“He has again problems with his hamstrings,” he said. “I will be honest, it was my mind to play straight away with a four, but then we had to see which players could be and I decided very late to go to a back three. Gab did very well, more good experience, Icky is doing very well. This is experience and this is my point.

“I think in front of the game, maybe people saw the starting 11 and were very surprised but there are always reasons why. It is not because I give up or something like this. My captain couldn't play, 10 minutes into the warm-up he said it was not possible, Dom was not available. Akin is still in development.

“It is not really an injury (to Iorfa) but he does not feel too comfortable at the moment with the hamstrings and then we have to pay attention.”

It is not yet known whether Iorfa will be available for the weekend’s visit of Oxford United. There are hopes Bannan will be able to return, with the only notable known injury absences being those of defender Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe, both of whom will sit out the rest of the season.