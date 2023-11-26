Sheffield Wednesday's torrid run of form continued on Saturday as they weren't beaten by Birmingham City at St. Andrews.

The story was a familiar one for the Owls, who once more showed plenty of spark in the opening 45 minutes and created chances to get themselves on top, however let things slip again as the game went on an ultimately came away with nothing.

Wednesday took the lead through George Byers in the first half, a goal that was completely deserved, however didn't lead for long before Juninho Bacuna fired the hosts level just before the break. Jordan James got a late winner for Wayne Rooney's side after a swift counter, leaving the visitors to travel home disappointed.

You can take a look at the extended highlights in the video at the top of the page, while Danny Röhl's thoughts on the encounter can be found below. He was pleased with various aspects of the Owls' play, despite the end result. If you'd like to hear what our Wednesday writers thought, their discussion is here too.

For all the post-game fallout - including Rooney's thoughts, suspension news and a goalkeeper subs explanation - we've got you covered here:

