Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 13th defeat in 17 Championship matches this season at Birmingham City on Saturday, a result that stretched their points deficit on the safety spots to 10 points.

The Owls are staring down a gruelling winter fixture schedule and passed up good chances to set up a good lead in the first half, George Byers' opener on the stroke of half-time scrubbed-out by Juninho Bacuna's strike moments later.

A Jordan James winner with less than 10 minutes remaining pulled out a familiar story for Wednesday, who despite periods of success between the boxes were unable to rouse enough to earn a point or more.

Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney entered the clash without a win in his five matches as Blues boss - a run that had seen them slide 12 places in the table - and speaking to reporters post-match revealed a half-time rollicking to his players. He felt Wednesday did plenty right, but that an upturn in performance from his side in the second half earned his side the win.

"I'm pleased, of course, to get three points," he said. "I wasn't very pleased with the first half. Sheffield Wednesday pressed really well with the ball but we have to show more composure with the ball.

"We didn't play with the energy I wanted us to play with first half and I made the players aware of that at half-time. Second half we were a lot better, a bit more composure on the ball and a lot more energy. I felt Sheffield Wednesday took a few risks playing out from the back and if we could lift our energy we could catch them, which we did.