Wednesdayites have seen it all before, unfortunately. The Owls created chances, they missed chances, and after a late equaliser in the first half they were rocked and didn't really manage to bounce back from it.

Defeat was probably undeserved, but it's - once again - what they got. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table, Danny Röhl still has just the one win to his name, and in a game when they should've had all three points they head back to Sheffield with none.