Wednesdayites have seen it all before, unfortunately. The Owls created chances, they missed chances, and after a late equaliser in the first half they were rocked and didn't really manage to bounce back from it.
Defeat was probably undeserved, but it's - once again - what they got. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table, Danny Röhl still has just the one win to his name, and in a game when they should've had all three points they head back to Sheffield with none.
Here's how we rated the Owls after their cold afternoon at St. Andrews:
1. Cameron Dawson - 5
A couple of good takes from balls into the box, and a punch or two cleared Wednesday's lines. Was completely unsighted by the equaliser, which came through about four Owls players - and made good stop before the second, which wasn't dealt with by the defence.
2. Dominic Iorfa - 6
Iorfa was playing as a right back on his 150th Owls appearance. Was really strong in his most of his defensive duties, and won plenty of important battles on the day. Moved to right wingback after the first substitutions, and positioning could be questioned for the winner.
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 5
Looked steady on his return to the side at St. Andrews - made one really important block to stop an attack in the first half. Couldn't help the side hold on after taking the lead.
4. Bambo Diaby - 5
Wasn't the tidiest in possession of the ball and did give it away on occasion. Made a huge intervention right in front of goal at 0-0, and a strong block at 1-1 as well. Couldn't react quick enough for the second.