Danny Röhl says that he's frustrated with Sheffield Wednesday's lack of positive results, but insists that he always knew the job would be difficult.

Röhl had to see his team miss a host of chances before falling to defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, an all-too-familiar outcome in his reign at Hillsborough so far, and he admitted that he feels a bit like a broken record. The former Bayern Munich man talked of opportunities missed and unwarranted defeats.

Speaking to the media after the game the German said, "I think I’ve spoken five times about how we’ve deserved more, and only one game - against Rotherham - we took the points. I think today we showed nearly what we can do in this league. I don’t think we played like a team at the bottom, more like one in the middle of the table. My players invested a lot.

"There was a lot of sprinting, and if you look at the xG we were are over two but scored once. They had a little bit over one. It’s frustrating and disappointing, but I’m here to improve my team and my players, to create an identity. I know it’s hard, but I have a clear idea of what I want to see on the pitch.

"I’ve seen a team that is able to do this, but once again it wasn’t enough to take something. So it’s disappointing when you’re near your highest level as a team and don’t get something. But I’ve said it to my players, it means we need to get our heads up again and prepare for the next opponent."

He went on to say, "I knew when I arrived here that it wouldn’t be an easy job, because there are reasons why we’re at the bottom of the table. But when I see the improvement of my team, and when I see how hard they have worked since the Millwall game - I see a reaction.