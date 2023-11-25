Sheffield Wednesday star hit with suspension for Leicester City visit

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Josh Windass when they play host to Leicester City in midweek.

The Owls were beaten by Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon in another frustrating afternoon for Danny Röhl and his side, an afternoon that left them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. They created chances, enough to get something from the game, but once again were unable to make them count.

In the first half especially Wednesday were well on top, taking a deserved lead through George Byers after Windass' excellent freekick cannoned back off the upright and into his path. The attacker's wait for a goal continues despite his endeavour on the field of play.

And that wait will now stretch another game further following his booking at St. Andrews, the forward being shown a yellow card after going down in the Birmingham box when the Owls were chasing an opener on Saturday. The card was Windass' fifth of the season, meaning that he now faces a one-game ban and will be unavailable next week.

It will be a one in one out for Wednesday, however with Callum Paterson able to make his return to the setup following his suspension, giving Röhl a different option to select from when the Foxes make the trip to Hillsborough.