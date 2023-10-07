Former Bayern Munich and Germany coach, Danny Röhl, is believed to be in talks with Sheffield Wednesday regarding the vacant managerial position.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Bayern Munich assistant manager is believed to be one of the lead candidates for the job having been interviewed previously, and it’s thought that he came close to taking up the role last summer when he was still assistant coach of the German national team.

The sticking point against Röhl is that at 34, he’s not been head coach of any club, however does have pedigree when it comes to handling high-profile having worked at Bayern Munich when they won the Champions League with Hansi Flick at the helm.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported by The Star in the hours after Xisco’s exit that he may well be of interest to Wednesday having impressed in those conversations a few months back, however the job ultimately went to the Spaniard, who left the club earlier this week after a horror start to the Championship campaign.

Now The Star understands that the German is back in the running after the job became available once more, and the suggestion is that talks are taking place to see whether or not both parties feel like it is indeed the right fit for them.

Röhl may be young, but through his time at Bayern, Germany, Southampton and RB Leipzig he’s certainly got plenty of experience working in high-pressure environments with hefty expectations.

It’s by no means a done deal at this point in time, but it is thought that the Owls have identified him as one of two who they see as the prime candidates for the position, and the understanding is that Dejphon Chansiri is determined to name a new manager in the next 48 hours as they look to get the season going after what has been a disappointing start, and the international break is seen as the perfect opportunity for any new manager to get settled in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad