An increased crowd is expected when Sheffield Wednesday take on Huddersfield Town this weekend after the visitors were granted extra tickets for the encounter.

It’s a big game at Hillsborough tomorrow as Neil Thompson takes charge of the team for the first time following Xisco’s exit from the club this week, while it will also mark the return of promotion-winning manager, Darren Moore, as he heads back to S6.

The Spaniard’s departure may offer a new lease of life to Wednesdayites who had grown weary of the awful start to the club’s season, and for the Terriers there is clearly a demand to get in on the action after they sold out their initial allocation of 2,416 and were given an extra 600-800 more by the Owls. They won’t be hitting the same numbers as Sunderland, though, who brought 3,605 to South Yorkshire recently.

Both teams are in need of a win having lost midweek, and there could well be a good crowd there now to cheer on the two sides as Wednesday face a Yorkshire outfit for the fourth time this campaign after losing to Hull City and drawing with Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 Wednesdayites are set to make the trip to Watford later this month after their allocation for Vicarage Road was confirmed by the club, the Owls looking to get their first win away against the Hornets since December 2013.