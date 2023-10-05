On Saturday afternoon Darren Moore will stand in the dugout at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough for the first time since *that* night…

But he will be there as Huddersfield Town manager, and will be in the away dugout rather than the home one. His opposite number, meanwhile, will be former colleague, Neil Thompson, and there’s only one thing on Moore’s mind – three points.

The former Owls boss answered numerous questions in his pre-match press conference about his time at S6, and the current state of things at his old stomping ground, but he wouldn’t be drawn into too much of it.

It’s the past, he said, and though he’ll remember his time with Wednesday fondly he’s got a job to do with the Terriers.

He told the media, “When you look back at the time we had there, it was a historical, history-making season. The success we had there can’t be taken away, but that’s what I was brought there to do with the staff.

“We were there to engage with the club and turnaround its misfortunes - and we did that. Nobody can take that away from us, but that was the chapter there, and everybody that we had at the time was involved in that. Now that time has passed, now I’m here at Huddersfield, and I’m delighted to be here. For me it’s just the next fixture, my thoughts are here.”

He also wouldn’t go into any detail on the departure of his successor, Xisco, insisting that it was now ‘none of my business’.

Moore went on to say, “Anybody in the professional game, or outside it, understands that that is football and that’s how it works - what’s happening at the football club is none of my business now, because I’ve moved on. My professional focus is here at Huddersfield.”