A hugely talented young coach understood to have been under close consideration for the Sheffield Wednesday manager’s role in the summer is newly out of work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A statement released by the Owls on Wednesday evening confirmed the departure of Xisco as manager - and made clear the process to appoint a new boss was underway.

One man who is believed to have impressed Dejphon Chansiri before the appointment of Xisco is 34-year-old coach Danny Röhl, who was involved late in the interview process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Athletic reported in July that Röhl had come close to getting the job - a report that has since become clear to The Star was accurate.

It is not known whether the German remains an option for the Owls, though he is freshly out of work having left his assistant manager’s role with the German manager’s team alongside Hansi Flick just last month.

Röhl has a short but hugely impressive CV as an assistant having worked his way up through the ranks at RB Leipzig, coaching in their youth ranks in his early 20s after a short-lived playing career ended by injury.