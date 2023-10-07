Double international snub is good news for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s international break cohort will be stronger than it was last time around after two of their senior players were left out of involvement with their national sides.

The Owls head into a two-week break on the other side of this afternoon’s Hillsborough clash with Huddersfield Town in which a new manager is expected to be confirmed.

The fortnight will be an important time for the club in which first impressions will be made and the club will make its first steps towards a new start.

Ousted manager Xisco spoke of the importance of their last international break, which gives coaches the opportunity to make a head start on the implementation of their plans without the need for immediate matchday preparation.

Xisco navigated the last break without four first team players away on international duty; Di’Shon Bernard, Juan Delgado, Jeff Hendrick and Devis Vasquez.

Whoever steps into the Hillsborough hotseat on this occasion will be met with the benefit of time with the latter pair, who have not been included in the squads of the Republic of Ireland and Colombia respectively.

Bernard will hope to add to his six caps for Jamaica when they travel for CONCACAF Nations League trips at Grenada in the early hours of Friday morning and Haiti on Monday morning.

Delgado will be with Chile for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers - first at home to Peru in the early hours of Friday morning and then away to Venezuela on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will hope to improve on their post-international break record this season. Having led into the September break with a battling draw at Leeds United, the Owls registered only one point from a possible 15.