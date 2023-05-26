Sheffield Wednesday are the team Barnsley captain ‘wanted to play’ in play-off final

Barnsley star man Mads Andersen has claimed Sheffield Wednesday were the team he wanted to face in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday - though not for on-the-field reasons.

The big Dane has been a classy operator throughout the campaign for the Tykes and made the League One team of the season for a consistent showing in defence.

Making clear his respect for the record-breaking season Wednesday have achieved, Andersen said he would have preferred Wednesday to get through over Peterborough United - who held a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the second leg - because of the sense of occasion a South Yorkshire derby can and will deliver on the bg stage.

“They’re a top team,” he said. “They’ve been breaking records this season.

“They are experienced, they have top players, and we’re going to have to perform at our best. If we won against Bolton they [Sheff Weds] are the team I wanted to meet in the final.

“I think everyone around the team knows that (the local importance). We’ll see where it goes.”

The 25-year-old is a senior figure of a young Barnsley side and he admitted it was important for them to rise to the occasion rather than get too pumped up.

“We need to control our emotions,” Andersen continued. “It’s a big game, there’s only one of them, but we cannot come away from what we have been doing all season. We have to keep doing that.

“These are the games we play for! Personal experience, but for example against Bolton, during the day, pre-match meal - I’m a little nervous, excited.