We’re just a few days away from Sheffield Wednesday’s return to Wembley after seven years away.

The landlords of the East Side of the group have hit the jackpot as the Owls were assigned to that side of the stadium, with pubs in the area set for a busy afternoon as half the city travels south for their shot at the Championship.

There’ll be no Green Man, no Box Park for Owls fans, with Barnsley taking those drinking holes. Indeed, Wednesday will be based on the opposite side to the stadium as they were in 2016.

It sparked questions as to where is best to take in a pre-match pint ahead of the big match.

We rounded-up a few images and scoured Google descriptions to come up with a whirlwind guide to the five boozers that will be decked out in blue and white.

All images courtesy of Creative Commons / Google Reviews.

1 . Blue Check Set on Empire Way and a 13 minute walk from the stadium itself, Blue Check describes itself on its website as ‘a large, vibrant restaurant with something for everyone.’ It’ll be in full bar mode on Monday, with Stella, Goose Island IPA, Camden Hells and Guinness listed as pint options online - plus more. There’s a small-ish canopy area outside, too. Photo Sales

2 . Blue Check Set on Empire Way and a 13 minute walk from the stadium itself, Blue Check describes itself on its website as ‘a large, vibrant restaurant with something for everyone.’ It’ll be in full bar mode on Monday, with Stella, Goose Island IPA, Camden Hells and Guinness listed as pint options online - plus more. There’s a small-ish canopy area outside, too. Photo Sales

3 . Blue Check Set on Empire Way and a 13 minute walk from the stadium itself, Blue Check describes itself on its website as ‘a large, vibrant restaurant with something for everyone.’ It’ll be in full bar mode on Monday, with Stella, Goose Island IPA, Camden Hells and Guinness listed as pint options online - plus more. There’s a small-ish canopy area outside, too. Photo Sales

4 . Blue Check Set on Empire Way and a 13 minute walk from the stadium itself, Blue Check describes itself on its website as ‘a large, vibrant restaurant with something for everyone.’ It’ll be in full bar mode on Monday, with Stella, Goose Island IPA, Camden Hells and Guinness listed as pint options online - plus more. There’s a small-ish canopy area outside, too. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4