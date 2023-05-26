Barnsley last night released a strong statement on an EFL decision to reassign 6,000 unsold tickets to supporters of Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Monday’s League One play-off final at Wembley.

The 131-word statement made clear that the Tykes had opposed the switch, which took place after Wednesday requested more tickets following the selling-out of their initial allocation.

Some 44,000 Wednesdayites could take their seat at the home of football if the fresh batch of tickets are sold as expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley’s statement read in part: “Whilst we acknowledge the reasons offered up in terms of the current sales totals of both clubs, the potential risk to our supporters was our main concern. However, the EFL are confident that the safety measures put in place are sufficient.”

It has been reported that the reassigned seats will be situated directly above the Barnsley allocation, prompting Barnsley fan nervousness online over the possibility of missiles being thrown from above.

Though it is not mentioned in the statement, it is possible some of their safety concern centres on their last League One play-off final experience - also held at Wembley in 2016 - when security at the stadium failed and Millwall supporters rushed through police barriers to clash with Tykes supporters - many of whom had secured seats with their families.

Photos after the incident showed children crying and faces bloodied after police eventually managed to grapple control of the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident occurred in the final moments of Barnsley’s 3-1 win and violence also marred the post-match celebrations, with video footage showing Millwall supporters scaling fences in order to get into the Tykes’ section of the ground.

A statement by the FA after the game read: “Millwall Football Club deplores the actions of a small minority of its fans during the second-half of Sunday’s League One Play-Off Final.