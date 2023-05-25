Barnsley manager, Michael Duff, says that his side will go into this game as underdogs against an ‘older’ Sheffield Wednesday side with more experience.

The Reds did the double over the Owls in League One this season, becoming the only team to do so, and they’ll be out to win three in a row against their South Yorkshire rivals for the first time since around the time of the Second World War.

Despite their positive results against Wednesday, Duff’s side finished 10 points adrift of Darren Moore’s outfit, and after the remarkable result at Hillsborough a week ago the Barnsley boss thinks that the Owls go into this one as favourites.

"I'd imagine if you looked at the betting odds, we'll be underdogs,” he told the media. “It's not me trying to create a narrative of my own… They are the facts, they finished on 96 points, God knows how many goals they scored with loads of clean sheets and 23 games unbeaten, and they were 4-0 down after the first leg.

"But they are in a one-off game with us now and the positive is we know we can hurt them. Hopefully someone can step and be the hero. It's a one-off occasion. Who can handle it the best and deliver the best performance?

"They are older and have a lot more experience,” Duff went on to add. “And they have thousands more league appearances than what we have… That might help them, it might not. Our youth and almost naivety might help us. We won't know until the game pans out.”

Wednesday and Barnsley face off at 3pm on Monday afternoon.