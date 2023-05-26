News you can trust since 1887
Contentious calls and heroes left out - The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley combined XI in pictures

There’s nothing like a ‘Combined XI’ to put the cat among the football fans, is there?

By Alex Miller
Published 26th May 2023, 07:00 BST

And as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to do battle with Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday afternoon, we’ve had a go at thrashing out our best line-up from the two sides.

There are a number of close-run things and - in all fairness - we may have a little blue tint to our spectacles where the close calls arise. Besides, Wednesday finished 10 points better off, collected eight more clean sheets, conceded 10 fewer and scored a goal more. That gives them the rub of the green on these calls doesn’t it?

Here’s The Star’s take on what the 11 should be - with form, current fitness and all the rest of it taken into account.

Tin hat on!

As with almost every place in the side, this is a tough one to call. Both sides have split their season between two goalkeepers, with Brad Collins taking the Tykes gloves before Isted and David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson playing the okey-cokey for the Owls. We’ve gone with Isted above Dawson - just - who has been in consistent form and played a starring role in the matches against the Owls.

1. GK - Harry Isted

1. GK - Harry Isted Photo: George Wood

He’s a classy operator. The 25-year-old Dane has played 50 times across all competitions for Barnsley and may well have played in every league match were it not for an injury that laid him off the last two matches of the campaign. A League One team of the year inclusion, we’ve stuck him on the right of the three.

2. RCB - Mads Andersen

2. RCB - Mads Andersen Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

A rock at the back for Wednesday in the first half of the season - they missed him while he was gone. A knee injury has limited him to only 27 appearances and there has been a dud in there, but in the centre of a three he’s been a class act. Can head, can play and is always good for a last-ditch bit of defending when needed.

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Another tight one, with Liam Kitching having had an outstanding season for the Reds - including against Wednesday. We’ve plumped for James though, who had barely played in this position leading into the season but has been a class act when fit. Given the Owls totalled seven more clean sheets than Barnsley in the season proper, he wins the coin toss.

4. LCB - Reece James

4. LCB - Reece James Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

