Gregory may not have got his wish of securing promotion with the Owls this season after they were knocked out of the play-offs by Sunderland, however on a personal note he finished the campaign extremely strongly.

The 33-year-old scored seven goals in seven games last month as he helped fire Wednesday into fourth place in League One, and his efforts went on to earn him the EFL’s Player of the Month award. Now, after he grabbed his 17th goal in the 1-1 draw with the Black Cats, he’s picked up another – the PFA Fans' Player of the Month award for the same month.

A statement on 90min.com, who host the vote, said today, “Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors League One Fans' Player of the Month for April.

“The 33-year-old has been a revelation at Hillsborough this season and helped them by chipping in plenty down the home stretch as the Owls secured a play-off spot.

“Gregory took home 21% of the vote for April's award, just about seeing off competition from Milton Keynes Dons attacker Scott Twine and Wycombe Wanderers striker Sam Vokes.”

The other nominees, aside from Twine and Vokes, were Portsmouth's George Hirst, Wigan's Will Keane and Sunderland's Nathan Broadhead.

Lee Gregory ended the season strongly for Sheffield Wednesday.