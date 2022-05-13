Lee Gregory's honest Sheffield Wednesday admission after landing EFL award

Gregory has been a standout performer for the Owls this season, putting in some brilliant performances over the course of the campaign since coming in as a free agent last summer.

But while his 2021/22 as a whole was strong, it was in April that the 33-year-old really stepped up to the plate, scoring seven goals in seven games to fire Wednesday to fourth place and a spot in the play-offs.

Sadly though, despite scoring against Sunderland on Monday, Gregory and his teammates were knocked out in the semifinals, and are now destined for another season in League One as they aim for promotion once again.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregory, however, was named as the League One Player of the Month for his efforts last month – but he’d no doubt trade that personal win for a team one if given the choice.

The striker, though happy with his own form, admitted that the team wanted more, telling the EFL, “I’m really pleased to win this award. I pride myself on scoring goals and I hit some good form… As nice as this award is, it’s a team game and as a team we fell short unfortunately, but we’ll look to come back ready to go next season.”

His manager, who was nominated for the April Manager of the Month award that was won by Gareth Ainsworth, said of his attacker, “You always want your number nine scoring goals and we’re lucky to have seen that from Lee this season… He fully deserves this award after so much consistency, he’s brought bags of experience into our dressing room.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory won the League One Player of the Month award. (via swfc.co.uk)