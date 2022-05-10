All contract talks at Hillsborough were put on ice going into the business end of the season, with the club eager for all of the focus to be placed on achieving a top six finish and a spot in the play-off picture.

But now, having missed out on promotion, Wednesday will have a lot of work to do in the summer, with numerous contracts expiring at the end of June and only a relatively small group of senior players still having contracts that will see them through into Darren Moore’s next campaign.

The likes of Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson, Joe Wildsmith and Chey Dunkley are among those that are now into the last few months of their current deals, while seven players will be leaving in the summer when their respective loans come to an end.

It’s also worth noting that the 14 players remaining don’t include Callum Paterson, Jack Hunt and Saido Berahino, all of whom have one-year options on their contracts, or young players such as Ryan Galvin and David Agbontohoma due to their lack of first team experience, Moore still has a pretty small squad to be working with for next season as things stand.

We took a look at the contract lengths of those senior players who will remain at Hillsborough next season as things stand – with the Owls boss set for another rebuild once again.

1. Cameron Dawson - Summer of 2024 The Owls goalkeeper had a very strong season for Exeter City as he helped them earn promotion, and will be hoping to get a crack at being Wednesday's number one next season.

2. Dominic Iorfa - Summer of 2023 Iorfa has had a tough couple of years on the injury front, but will be hoping to start afresh in the new season once he recovers from his latest setback.

3. Ciaran Brennan - Summer of 2024 The young Owls defender was asked to step in on numerous occasions this season, and was rewarded with a new deal back in January.

4. Jaden Brown - Thought to be summer of 2023 Brown started his Wednesday season strongly but battled to get into the side due to the impressive form of Marvin Johnson. He'll be keen to get more minutes next season.