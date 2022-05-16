Sheffield Wednesday: Plymouth Argyle’s Panutche Camara on Owls’ transfer radar

It was recently confirmed that the 25-year-old midfielder, who played 47 times for the Pilgrims in all competitions this season, was set to leave Home Park after failing to agree a new deal, news that no doubt caught the attention of several clubs.

The Star understands that Wednesday are one of a number of clubs that may be considering an approach for the Guinean, however it remains to be seen whether things will go any further than that.

Plymouth have put Camara on the transfer list after it was made clear that he would not be extending his current deal – that ends in 2023 – however it remains to be seen how much they are expecting in terms of a transfer fee for the player.

They said in a statement recently, "Panutche Camara has been made available for transfer away from Home Park.

"Extended talks had been ongoing for a number of months regarding a significantly improved deal for the Guinea-Bissau international, but talks have now ended, with the 25-year-old’s representatives confirming that Camara will not be signing a new deal at Argyle.

"With the midfielder entering the final year of his existing contract and showing no intention of agreeing new terms, the club will now seek to facilitate a move for Camara, in line with our transfer strategy."

Plymouth Argyle's Panutche Camara is of potential interest to Sheffield Wednesday.