Joint Sheffield Wednesday administrator Paul Stanley spoke to The Star about a variety of topics at the Owls’ open day last week.

Joint administrator Paul Stanley has described the level of positivity that has been generated on the back of Sheffield Wednesday going into administration as “unprecedented”, admitting he has never experienced anything like it.

Following several months of financial chaos, Dejphon Chansiri relinquished his control of the Owls when he filed for both the club and Sheffield 3 Limited - the company that owns Hillsborough - to enter administration just over a week ago.

Although Wednesday’s first venture into administration in their 158-year history has triggered a 12-point deduction, leaving them propping up the Championship table on -5 points, it has done little to dampen the spirit in S6, with the overriding feeling one of relief now that Chansiri is no longer in control.

After ticket sales soared for the visit of Oxford United just over 24 hours after the club officially went into administration a-week-last-Friday, the Owls opened their doors for an open training session at Hillsborough last Wednesday, meaning supporters of all ages were offered a sneak peek behind the scenes at what training looks like for the players under manager Henrik Pedersen.

Additionally, it served as an opportunity for Wednesday to bring in more valuable funds via merchandise sales and other revenue sources.

And for joint administrator Stanley, who, alongside Kris Wigfield and Julian Pitts, is now tasked with finding a buyer, the positivity that has been generated at Hillsborough has been nothing short of astonishing.

Speaking to The Star inside Hillsborough’s 1867 Lounge, Stanley said: "I have never experienced it before. I have been in this job 40 years and generally we are the bad news guys; we come in, we have to give bad news, tell people their jobs are at risk and people don't get paid for work they have done previously.

"Generally, the enterprise... a lot of them get sold but some of them close down. Often it is a surprise to a lot of people and it's not a great day in people's lives.

"I think here, the way that everybody has been, the support has been superb. The positivity from the fans, from the Supporters' Trust... everybody wants to help. Everybody is genuinely asking what they can do to help and we are working closely with the Supporters' Trust to see if there is any way they can raise any money for us to pay for the essentials.

"The positivity has been absolutely fantastic around the place. It is unprecedented, really.

"It doesn't generally feel like this. I think it is a big help that Kris is a Wednesday season ticket holder because straight away there is a connection there where people understand there is a genuine effort there to save the club, not that there wouldn't be, anyway.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters can now see a brighter future for their club. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

"I think there is a connection there straight away with Kris and the fans. I have been overwhelmed by the positivity. We are often in situations where people don't want us to be involved because it usually involves businesses closing down or huge changes.

"Here, the business won't close down; the business will be sold. Over the last couple of years there has obviously been a fall-out between the fan base and the owner, and there has almost been a withdrawal of support.

"I know there have been boycotts, people have not been able to see a positive future and therefore their interest has gone a little bit. What we have found is that all have been reignited because now they can see a positive way forward.

"Our job is only a short-term job, but it is a job that is going to result in a new owner coming in, and that has got to be better than having no owner or an owner who everyone has fallen out with."

One of the biggest differences Wednesdayites have highlighted since the club entered administration has been the increased level of communication. On Sunday morning, for example, Wigfield issued a statement via the club website, praising the players for their performance at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and urging supporters to flock to Hillsborough for Wednesday night’s clash with Norwich City.

Stanley credits Owls staff for their work

"It is a short-term thing where obviously the communication is important, and the new owner would need to communicate,” Stanley emphasised. “We can improve things like that, we can give reassurances to the staff, we can show our appreciation to what everybody's doing and give people a little bit of a range to do their job.

"There is no point trying to get me to work in hospitality; that is what they do for a living. The media team do what they do for a living. I am an accountant and I can't do anything really other than the numbers and common sense check things, so I have got to empower people to do their jobs, and I think, perhaps, people felt like that was taken away from them recently.

"I would love to give us credit to say we had a big plan and it's all gone to plan, but it is very much reactionary. Obviously, we knew there were a lot of fans that would come back to games, and we knew there were a lot of fans that would buy shirts in the shop.

The Owls Megastore is a hive of activity again. | Getty Images

"I think the level to which that has happened has surprised us. We are taking the ideas from people in the club as well. There are some very, very good people at the club and some very loyal people that have been here a long time.

"We take on board everything everyone says and we will give it a go. I think people are just glad to have their club back."

On the Owls’ decision to reduce ticket prices for the clash with Norwich, Stanley added: "I would love to take credit for these ideas, but it wasn't me personally; I think it was probably a combination.

"As administrators, we split the job up. Kris, obviously being a Wednesday season ticket holder, has got a far greater feel than I have of what will get people into the stadium.

"I am sure it will have been Kris with the staff at the club. But we are open to ideas from anyone. As I said before, we empower people and people have had lots of good ideas given to us, and we will try and put them into practice if it can help raise revenue.”

Although the administrators are understood to have earmarked the visit of Norwich as an opportunity to show off Wednesday’s potential to prospective buyers, there is no escaping the fact the club needs money to stay afloat during this period. At the time of writing, the Wednesday Supporters’ Trust’s GoFundMe page has generated more than £50,000 in donations from supporters, highlighting how Wednesdayites are doing their very best to help out.

Stanley continued: "Anything the fans can do [will help]. I think the Supporters' Trust is going to try and set up some sort of platform where people can give. What we did when I did Wigan (oversaw their administration period), was the fans raised over £80,000 over a weekend and the fans there all got together and were fantastic.

"Fans of other clubs as well step forward. People took a view that if they weren't going to a game in the international break, and it was going to cost them £30, they donated £30. That helped keep that club afloat.

"What we did on that was, we did that as a soft loan, so at the end when we sold the club, we gave that £80,000 back to the supporters' club to spend on whatever they designated, and in that case it was community based stuff and stuff that was helping the academy going forward.

"I'd envisage doing something similar to that. If it all gets spent and there's nothing left, then obviously it's gone. But if at the end of the job we can give it back and it can get used to support the academy going forward, something like that would be ideal.

"I think fans will get on board. There will be a lot of high net worth individuals that could give big numbers. Certainly at Wigan there were ex-managers and players that gave chunky sums.

Sheffield Wednesday need to generate funds in any way they can. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

"But there were also a lot of people that sent a fiver and a tenner in. If you get a lot of people doing that, it can amount to a big number.

"Part of the issue is, I don't think fans and the public at large realise the cost of running a stadium this size on a day-to-day basis. The cost of just keeping the lights on, the cost of keeping the pitch playable, the cost of keeping health and safety [in order]... when people come to a stadium it needs to be safe.

"There are all those things that cost money that people just don't see. When you add it up across a stadium of this size and a club of this size, they are big, big numbers - and those costs don't go away when it goes into administration.

"Anything that is spent in our period, we need to get that paid before the club is sold, otherwise the EFL won't let us sell the club, and it's as simple as that."

Stanley also took the opportunity to credit Wednesday’s players for their professionalism during a period of such uncertainty.

He added: "Kris has been in touch with Henrik and the players. The players are professional, they come to work, they are all athletes, but their attitude is first-class.

"The manager says this is what we're doing and they do it. In particular, I think the attitude of players like Barry Bannan are absolutely top class.”