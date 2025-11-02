Sheffield Wednesday took a step closer to zero points on Saturday as they frustrated West Bromwich Albion in a 0-0 draw.

Wednesday won’t be moving from the foot of the Championship table anytime soon, but they did put in a battling performance to earn themselves a point at the Hawthorns, and on another day could even have taken all three.

Henrik Pedersen was delighted with the application of his players as they soldiered on throughout the 90 minutes, and he believed that they were the better side in the second half - something Ryan Mason seemed to agree with.

Take a look at the video at the top of the page for the reaction of the Owls boss, while you can catch the highlights here:

And you can see some of what Big Dom Iorfa had to say after the clash.

Some shift from this man today 🧱👏 pic.twitter.com/lnjh2WX8kR — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 1, 2025

He had a tremendous game...

Sheffield Wednesday made 28 clearances today - and Dominic Iorfa was responsible for 17 of them…



Also, no player on the pitch won more aerials duels (8), and he had a 100% tackle success rate. #SWFC pic.twitter.com/V3XduocsPR — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 1, 2025

