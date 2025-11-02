Highlights, reaction and Big Dom's Dominance - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after West Brom draw

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 12:27 GMT
Henrik Pedersen’s thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday's West Brom draw
Sheffield Wednesday took a step closer to zero points on Saturday as they frustrated West Bromwich Albion in a 0-0 draw.

Wednesday won’t be moving from the foot of the Championship table anytime soon, but they did put in a battling performance to earn themselves a point at the Hawthorns, and on another day could even have taken all three.

Henrik Pedersen was delighted with the application of his players as they soldiered on throughout the 90 minutes, and he believed that they were the better side in the second half - something Ryan Mason seemed to agree with.

Take a look at the video at the top of the page for the reaction of the Owls boss, while you can catch the highlights here:

And you can see some of what Big Dom Iorfa had to say after the clash.

He had a tremendous game...

And for the rest of the fallout, check out the articles below:

