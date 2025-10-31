The level of interest in buying Sheffield Wednesday has not been in short supply over the past week.

Joint administrator Paul Stanley has confirmed more than one interested party in buying Sheffield Wednesday have owned football clubs previously.

As first reported by BBC Radio Sheffield, it is The Star’s understanding that there’s been a third party to release proof of funds to the administrators. Insolvency specialists Begbies Traynor LLP are wanting proof of funds of £50million.

Almost 70 interested parties lodged their interest in buying the Owls within 48 hours of them entering administration last Friday. The club went into administration for the first time in its history after former owner Dejphon Chansiri’s hand was ultimately forced by the increasing threat of a winding-up petition by HMRC over an unpaid tax bill.

Unsurprisingly, interest in buying the club has been rife, meaning joint administrators Kris Wigfield, Julian Pitts and Stanley have been inundated with enquiries. Wigfield confirmed on Monday that “four or five interested parties look like the real deal”.

Although the identities of the interested parties remain under wraps, Stanley has revealed there are candidates in the running that have experience of owning football clubs or other sporting organisations.

"There are people who have owned clubs; there are certainly more than one in there,” Stanley told The Star. “There are also people who have owned similar sporting organisations.

"When we go into NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), there is a two-way street on that; they will be expecting themselves to be kept confidential and we are expecting them to keep the information they get confidential. It would be unfair of me to name names both on that person and on everybody else because people start to think there is favouritism.

"What we have been doing, myself, Kris and Julian, is anything we have got, we are passing it to the lawyers to go through the vetting process first. We are not getting involved in having meetings with people until they have been through that because there are just too many people.

"We have got that many other things that we need to be doing. I think if people can show that they are keen, they have got the right pedigree, they have got the right money, and they are talking are about what offers they want to make, then as long as we are comfortable that we think we might get through the EFL process, then we are sort of pre-vetting it for that.

"That has to be at the front of your mind because the EFL directors, officers and owners policy is quite strict, and there are lots of things you have got to show them before they will let somebody get in on a football club."

Wednesday’s infrastructure needs attention

Whoever is lucky enough to purchase the Owls will have to be prepared to dig deep into their pockets and improve the club’s infrastructure across the board.

Stanley continued: "It's not fantasy football or Football Manager; you are not coming in and buying just the playing squad. There are infrastructure things that need money.

"There are a lot of things at this club that need money spent on them that haven't had money spent on them for a long time. The North Stand was built for the World Cup in 1966. I must say, it still looks pretty good. I have been to games here and it still looks good and gets a good bit of noise generated from it.

"It was the first cantilever; there are no stanchions and you can get a great view out of it. But it's 60-odd years old and structures that are 60-odd years old, that get people jumping and shouting in them every week, get tired.

"The standards change, so there is work needed on the stands, there is work needed on all the infrastructure whether it's the computer systems or the shop. Things sort of work, but there is a tiredness about some of the infrastructure that needs putting right, and they are things that a new owner can put right.

“On the back of that you can make more money because your club shop got has terminals that are faster, you're not waiting 20 minutes for a receipt and stuff like that."