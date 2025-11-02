Dominic Iorfa played a key role in helping Sheffield Wednesday earn a rare clean sheet against West Bromwich Albion.

Defender Dominic Iorfa suggested Sheffield Wednesday produced their best defensive performance of the season so far following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Following a positive and uplifting week off the pitch that saw the Owls open their doors and invite their supporters to attend an open training session at Hillsborough, Wednesday secured their second clean sheet of the season with a battling performance in the Midlands.

Although clear -cut chances were at a premium for both teams, Wednesday had to withstand 13 shots from the home side, meaning Ethan Horvath was the busier of the two goalkeepers, with the Cardiff City loanee making seven stops.

It marked the first time since their 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park on September 20 that Wednesday had kept the back door shut, meaning Iorfa and his teammates took plenty of encouragement from earning a rare clean sheet.

“It is always nice to get a clean sheet,” Iorfa told the Owls’ in-house media. “To be honest, defensively, I think that was probably our best performance of the season.

“Coming here, they put us under a lot of pressure in the second half with a lot of set pieces, but we dug deep and defended really well. Obviously, it wasn’t just us at the back; it was from the front as well.

“It was a great away day and hopefully we can take it going into Wednesday and get a good result then.”

Iorfa reflects on his contribution

Although everyone played their part in ensuring Wednesday secured a rare clean sheet, Iorfa was immense in the heart of the back-three, completing 18 clearances.

“I wasn’t aware of the stats, to be fair,” Iorfa continued. “I just felt good. I knew coming here I had to be on it, really, and playing in the middle I would have a lot of defensive actions and a lot of duels.

“I was pretty confident going into it, I felt good in the warm-up and I just knew that if I did my job I could help the team get a good result. Thankfully, me and the other boys did.”

For the third game running, Iorfa started in the heart of the defence, flanked by Liam Palmer and Max Lowe either side of him, and he believes they are building a solid partnership.

The Wednesday defender added: “When you look at the last few games we have played together, the performances have actually been decent. Defensively, we have been okay.

“The more you play together, you build partnerships and stuff; I think that will help going forwards. Getting a result like that will only give us confidence as well.”