Sheffield Wednesday joint administrator Kris Wigfield has reiterated his desire to see Hillsborough as full as possible for Wednesday night’s Championship clash with Norwich City.

The Owls, last Monday, announced they had slashed ticket prices for the Bonfire Night visit of the Canaries in an attempt to try and get as many Owls supporters inside the ground as possible. Adults can snap up a ticket for the Kop for as little as £20, while Under-17s can secure their seat on the Kop or in the Grandstand for just £5.

Suitably named as ‘Blue & White Night’ by the club, ticket sales have soared for the visit of Liam Manning’s side. As of Saturday morning, the club confirmed less than 4,000 tickets remained available.

As well as offering discounted tickets, Wednesday are also reducing the cost of food, meaning supporters will be able to snap up a pie and a pint for £7.50 up until an hour before kick-off.

Issuing a statement on the club website on Sunday morning, Wigfield said: “It’s been an emotional week for everyone connected with Sheffield Wednesday.

“The players showed incredible heart at West Brom, and the supporters have shown heart all week — through everything you’ve done for this club. Now it’s time to bring that same fight home. On Wednesday 5 November, we return to Hillsborough for Blue & White Night — and this one means more than just football.

“I know it’s Bonfire Night. I know there are other places you could be.

“But this is our night, and it’s definitely our fight — a night to light up Hillsborough with pride, passion, and belief.

“The team gave everything on the pitch at West Brom, and they’ll give everything again on Wednesday. What they need now is you — a full, loud, together Hillsborough behind them.

Owls want to make Norwich clash a night to remember

“Come early, wear your blue and white colours, and be part of the atmosphere:

• “Turnstiles open at 6:00pm

• “Pie & Pint for £7.50 until 6:45pm

• “Pie & Pop for £6 until 6:45pm

• “Music, colour, and a full pre-match build-up inside the ground

“We’ve made sure the bars and kiosks are fully stocked — with plenty of food and beer ready.

We’ve brought in extra staff and will be trialling a new payment method (announcement coming soon) to help serve you quicker than ever before, so you can enjoy the build-up and be in your seats for kick-off. We have also significantly increased our matchday programme order for this fixture.

“Every single ticket helps. Each of you can make a difference. This club is fighting — and together, we’ll get through this to a bright future.”