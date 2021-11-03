Sheffield Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0 Highlights, reaction and how it happened
Sheffield Wednesday saw off Sunderland with ease at Hillsborough last night, securing a comfortable 3-0 win over the Black Cats.
Theo Corbeanu was on target on his first start to open the scoring before Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory gave a well-deserved gloss to the scoreline on a night where the Owls showed their dominance throughout.
Here’s how we saw it after a great night for Wednesday and manager Darren Moore.
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland LIVE: Updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 07:01
This is a potential blow for Bannan and Wednesday
Hobbling Barry Bannan a genuine Sheffield Wednesday injury concern after Sunderland rout
As Darren Moore completed his post-match press duties after Sheffield Wednesday’s handsome 3-0 win over Sunderland on Tuesday evening, he paused for a moment having felt a hand on his shoulder.
Alex Miller’s ratings are rising
Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 7
Made a vital save towards the end of the first half to keep Wednesday’s two-goal lead intact and did well with aerial balls on an otherwise quiet evening. Showed nous to slow things down when needed, too.
Marvin Johnson – 7
Stationed on the left of a back three again, Johnson stuck to his job well and pushed the ball about nicely. Sunderland got a bit of joy in the early stages down his side, but he came back into things well.
Chey Dunkley – 8
Produced a classy goal-saving block on 28 minutes to deny Stewart. Followed up his ‘star man’ effort at Cheltenham with another fine display. Seems to be a real leader at the back and has taken this opportunity to put his stamp on the team excellently.
Read them all here...
Who was 'waspish; and who was 'the difference'? Ratings in Owls’ 3-0 rout of Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday produced a confident, front-foot performance to down fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland on what many will hope was a season-shifting evening at Hillsborough.
Lee Johnson’s take on the match is... something
The Sunderland boss doesn’t seem to be worrying too much, despite shipping eight goals in a week in South Yorkshire after their hammering by Rotherham at the weekend...
“I didn’t feel today that we were ever out of the game. I felt like we were the better side in between the boxes”
More from Johnson here...
Wednesday 3 Sunderland 0: Lee Johnson makes incredible claim as Owls ease to victory
Sunderland manager, Lee Johnson, says that his side were never out of the game against Sheffield Wednesday, despite their 3-0 defeat.
Always defending
“We felt that we’d get chances to score, but the most pleasing thing for me was the work off the ball - I thought that was excellent tonight.”
Read more from Darren Moore
Darren Moore delighted with ‘complete’ performance from Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says he was delighted for the supporters who turned saw a ‘more complete’ Owls performance against Sunderland.
Just what the Owls needed
For the most part they looked organised, composed, and – most importantly – clinical. After the third they were in cruise control, and the Mackems could sense it too as a number of them made for the car park and the long drive back up to the North East.
The game ebbed and flowed, but at 3-0 the Owls were well in control. There were a couple of scrambles in the Wednesday box, and Kamberi almost doubled his tally, but Gregory’s goal gave the hosts the sort of cushion that they’ve needed in so many games previously.
Read Joe Crann’s match report in full...
Crash bang wallop - Wednesday click as they hammer Sunderland at Hillsborough
After a tough few weeks at Sheffield Wednesday, the Owls got back to winning ways as they put Sunderland to the sword at Hillsborough.
That’s your lot..
Reaction and analysis to come.
DM on Kamberi
We were pleased with him. He worked in behind well and broke their lines with his runs.
His link up play was good today, a constant threat.
DM on Kamberi
We were pleased with him. He worked in behind well and broke their lines with his runs.
His link up play was good today, a constant threat.
DM on injuries cont.
Baz is the one. Theo came off as he was cramping up and Greggers was tiring up.
DM on the system
I felt the players responded weeks ago. We had 48 hours for Bolton. Since then, the performances have got stronger and stronger.
I will say, I won’t stay with the three, some weeks I will go with a four. We’ll look at the teams coming up.
We want to bring an energy and bring it to the fans. We have high expectations, we know that. There’s fire in my belly to bring that. We keep building.