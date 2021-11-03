Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 7

Made a vital save towards the end of the first half to keep Wednesday’s two-goal lead intact and did well with aerial balls on an otherwise quiet evening. Showed nous to slow things down when needed, too.

Marvin Johnson – 7

Stationed on the left of a back three again, Johnson stuck to his job well and pushed the ball about nicely. Sunderland got a bit of joy in the early stages down his side, but he came back into things well.

Chey Dunkley – 8

Produced a classy goal-saving block on 28 minutes to deny Stewart. Followed up his ‘star man’ effort at Cheltenham with another fine display. Seems to be a real leader at the back and has taken this opportunity to put his stamp on the team excellently.

