The hand belonged to club captain Barry Bannan, forlorn of face having hobbled out of the clash midway through the second half having sustained a knock. The two men said their goodbyes for the evening and the little Scot, dwarfed by his boss, wandered off into the Sheffield night in visible discomfort.

What a war-torn Wednesday squad don’t need right now is another injury to another key man. But it’s a reality they may be faced with. Bannan was on the receiving end of a number of meaty Sunderland challenges and it seems he may have sustained one knock too many after the hour mark.

“It’s an injury to his foot, to what extent it is we will see over the next few days,” Moore said with a grimace before showering the midfielder with praise.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He lead the troops well and had wonderful discipline.

“With the injuries we have, he’s played a different role but he has been absolutely exceptional. We know the ability he has got but it is his discipline for the team.

“We have been working on it with him in training. He has had to do a different job for the team.”

Wednesday’s next match is on Sunday against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and depending on how Moore wishes to play things may represent an ideal opportunity to rest his main man.