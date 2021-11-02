Goals from Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory blitzed the Black Cats in what was the Owls’ most handsome win of the league season.

But who were the stand-out performers on a pleasant night under the lights at S6?

Let’s take a look at our player ratings.

Florian Kamberi produced his best outing in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt in their win over Sunderland.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 7

Made a vital save towards the end of the first half to keep Wednesday’s two-goal lead intact and did well with aerial balls on an otherwise quiet evening. Showed nous to slow things down when needed, too.

Marvin Johnson – 7

Stationed on the left of a back three again, Johnson stuck to his job well and pushed the ball about nicely. Sunderland got a bit of joy in the early stages down his side, but he came back into things well.

Chey Dunkley – 8

Produced a classy goal-saving block on 28 minutes to deny Stewart. Followed up his ‘star man’ effort at Cheltenham with another fine display. Seems to be a real leader at the back and has taken this opportunity to put his stamp on the team excellently.

Liam Palmer – 7

Solid at the back, Sunderland got little joy out of his side. Shook off a knock – Wednesday certainly can’t afford another defensive injury – and did what he does.

Theo Corbeanu – 8

Stationed a little further back than he may have expected at wing-back, Corbeanu’s first league start in a Wednesday shirt couldn’t have started much better than when his curling right-foot effort blitzed past Thorben Hoffmann after 11 minutes.

Further pushed his case for more involvement by making Kamberi’s goal. The difference in the first half, contribution slowed a touch in the second.

Barry Bannan – 7

Waspish and bang up for the battle. Was seen clapping his hands in delight once or twice at teammates and played with his heart on his sleeve. Moved the ball nicely in parts, too. Off for Dele-Bashiru having taken a knock.

Lewis Wing – 7

Quietly tidy. Kept the ball well, put himself about and offered good support on the ball.

Dennis Adeniran – 7

Threaded things together, melting in nicely alongside his midfield colleagues as Wednesday played their best stuff of the evening. Defensively strong, too.

Callum Paterson – 7

Didn’t have it all his own way going forward, but ploughed up and down all night and made some important contributions both defensively and in attack. Got close to the front two throughout. Claimed an assist for his endeavour.

Florian Kamberi – 8

Took on a spectacular early effort and earned applause from the crowd. From there he grew and grew, put himself about and found himself in good positions not least when he turned home Wednesday’s second. Busy and bustling.

Lee Gregory – 8

Claimed another assist – his third of the season – to put in Corbeanu and another goal – his sixth of the season – from Paterson’s fluffed effort. Doesn’t always see masses of the ball, but when he does, he seldom wastes it. A really classy number nine.

SUBS

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 6

On for Bannan on 67 minutes. Provided physicality in close spaces and offered a different role to his usual ‘get-at-em’ effort.

Jaden Brown – N/A

On for Corbeanu late on.

Saido Berahino – N/A