The Owls put the Black Cats to the sword on Tuesday night, grabbing three goals to secure a return to winning ways and make it seven games in all competitions.

First half goals from Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi put Wednesday on the front foot, before Lee Gregory’s strike in the second half put the game to bed – and Moore was very happy with what he saw from his side, especially after the lapses of concentration in recent weeks.

Speaking after the game he told the media, “It’s the three points that we wanted, and I’m really pleased for the boys… We felt that we’d get chances to score, but the most pleasing thing for me was the work off the ball - I thought that was excellent tonight.

“Everyone to a man (impressed), and it needed to be that kind of performance tonight because of the team and opposition that we were up against.

“I really feel that, with the performances, we’ve been determined and dogged, and building resilience.”

He went on to say, “We spoke at the start of the season about being hard to beat, and we have been that over the weeks. But when we have gone in front there have been lapses of concentration and we’ve been punished for it.

“What we got today was a more complete performance in terms of getting the right touches in the opposition’s box, and you saw the defenders with block tackles and the ugly side of the game.

“I’m pleased it’s come here in front of the home support, I’m delighted for everybody who came to support us on a Tuesday night and getting right behind the team.”

The win didn’t see Wednesday move up any places in the League One table – and they remain eighth – but it did see them close the gap on sixth-placed Oxford United to two points, and also meant that they've now lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.