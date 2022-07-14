The Owls’ squad is amongst the most valuable in the third tier of English football compared to the likes of Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and others.

It has been a busy summer transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday so far as they prepare for the new EFL League One season kicking off later this month.

Darren Moore has already recruited the likes of Akin Famewo, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith to his squad ahead of their first game at home to Bolton Wanderers on July 30.

With so many comings and goings across the division the combined market value of each League Pne squad is constantly changing.

Using data gathered by football statistics site Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked all 24 clubs from the third tier of English football based on the value of their first team squad as of Thursday, July 14 2022.

Unsurprisingly, Wednesday’s squad ranks amongst the highest in the division alongside some of the clubs who were relegated from the Championship last season like Barnsley and Derby County.

Due to the nature of the summer transfer window, a change in a team’s value will occur depending on player arrivals and departures.

However, a team’s value can also be altered as an individual player’s value can rise or fall depending on form.

More changes can be expected over the coming weeks as players continue to move but here is the current list ranked from lowest to highest:

1. Accrington Stanley Squad value: £1.26m Photo Sales

2. Exeter City Squad value: £1.26m Photo Sales

3. Cambridge United Squad value: 1.53m Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers Squad value: £1.71m Photo Sales