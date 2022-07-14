Speaking after returning from a pre-season training camp in Portugal, Baldock attempted to quash speculation surrounding his future at United by stressing he is happy and settled in South Yorkshire.

But as both he and his manager Paul Heckingbottom are aware, that will not stop the reigning Scottish Premiership champions from submitting a bid for his services if Josip Juranovic is lured away before they begin the defence of their title and Postecoglou decides Baldock is the man to replace him.

Sheffield United defender George Baldock works out during pre-season

As The Star revealed 12 months ago, the former MK Dons wing-back and Greece international’s name was included in a dossier of potential transfer targets Celtic’s analysts handed to the Australian when he took charge of the Glaswegian giants last June.

United centre-half John Egan also featured on the list, sources north of the border confirmed at the time. But after deciding it would be too expensive to pursue Egan, Postecoglou seriously considered submitting a concrete bid for Baldock after being impressed by his performances. That decision was reached after the 56-year-old spent a week studying every single one of the players his predecessor’s scouring department had been monitoring before striking at least half from the list.

Crucially, those with knowledge of Postecoglou’s findings, confirmed at the time that Baldock made the cut.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is an admirer of Sheffield United's George Baldock: Craig Williamson / SNS Group